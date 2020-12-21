Bertrand Traore aims to keep improving after first Premier League goal for Villa

Bertrand Traore has vowed there is more to come after his first Premier League goal for Aston Villa.

The forward netted a classy strike in Sunday’s 3-0 derby win at West Brom.

He added a second having set up Anwar El Ghazi’s early opener, with the Dutch forward also scoring a penalty two minutes from time.

Traore scored on his debut in the Carabao Cup at Bristol City in September after joining from Lyon for £17million but has struggled for form and fitness, although believes he is now ready to perform.

“When I came, I wasn’t fit enough. I worked hard with the staff to get my fitness back and then unfortunately I got injured in my first start,” he told Villa TV.

“I had to work hard to get back into the team, and now I’m trying hard to do my best and make an impact on the team.

“I’m getting there. I’m getting fitter and fitter with each game.

“I came here to give what I can bring to the team, to grow up as a player and to learn. To get assists and score goals is part of my job here.

“It was the perfect night for the team. I’m happy to score my first goal for Aston Villa in the Premier League, but the most important thing was the three points.”

Villa are three points adrift of the top five with two games in hand and they were given help after Jake Livermore’s first-half dismissal.

The midfielder was sent off, after a VAR review, for a late lunge on Jack Grealish, which left new boss Sam Allardyce fuming and suggesting Livermore may not get the captaincy back when he returns from suspension.

Albion are second from bottom and Allardyce wants to see more from his side.

“We need to know how to fight and have a fighting spirit to get out of this position,” he said.

“We are a team that are going to have to battle our way out.

“We may need a more battling approach playing a particular style of football to get the points we need to get out of trouble.

“I think the 10 men that were left on the pitch, I’ll give some credit too for the amount of work they have put in. When it’s 10 v 11, it is very difficult.”