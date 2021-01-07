‘Better late than never’ – David Martindale welcomes Staggies match switch

David Martindale explained that the prospect of another game being called off saw Livingston move their Scottish Premiership match against Ross County back by 24 hours.

The Staggies game is now scheduled to take place on Sunday at 3pm instead of Saturday.

Livi’s previous home game against Aberdeen was postponed because of the freezing weather and more is predicted on Friday night.

The West Lothian club will hope that a slight thaw forecast for later on Saturday into Sunday will benefit their artificial pitch.

Boss Martindale said: “I’m actually quite happy. We suggested it.

“It’s better playing the game 24 hours later than not playing the game and having to schedule it into the fixture list.

“We’ve had contractors at the park since the Aberdeen game and every day you come in and it’s minus six or minus eight overnight.

“You come in and you’re back to square one. We came in today and there were three inches of snow on the park.

“Temperatures are due to drop to minus eight in Livingston on Friday night so the game would never go ahead.

“It’s going to rise to five or six degrees from Saturday morning onwards, so contractors are saying we’re fairly confident for Sunday.

“I’m delighted we’re playing football this weekend put it that way.

“Aberdeen are playing Sunday at 3pm, we are playing 3pm on Sunday, so no one is getting any advantage out of it.

“It makes sense to get the game on this weekend.”