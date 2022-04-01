Bevis Mugabi back from suspension for Motherwell’s meeting with St Mirren
Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabi returns from suspension for the cinch Premiership clash with St Mirren.
Three unnamed players have recovered from Covid and are available.
Mark O’Hara is back in training after missing two games with a minor injury while Barry Maguire is out for the season with a quad injury.
St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick is suspended after being sent off against Dundee United.
Jordan Jones could make a swifter-than-expected return from a shoulder injury after returning to training in midweek.
The winger will be assessed along with fellow fitness doubts Scott Tanser and Greg Kiltie, while Matt Millar (hamstring) remains out.
