Billy Gilmour ineligible as Norwich welcome Chelsea

Norwich will be without on-loan Blues midfielder Billy Gilmour for the Premier League visit of Chelsea.

The Scotland international is ineligible for the fixture against his parent club, so Lukas Rupp, who missed Saturday’s home defeat by Brentford with fatigue, should come back into the squad.

Full-back Max Aarons, who started on the bench because of a minor knock, is in contention to start, but forward Adam Idah (knee) and defender Andrew Omobamidele (back) continue their own rehabilitation.

Reece James will miss out for Chelsea after picking up a new muscular leg strain in the 4-0 win at Burnley last weekend.

The England wing-back had only just recovered from long-term hamstring trouble, but this new issue is unrelated.

Callum Hudson-Odoi can return after a minor Achilles issue.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Gunn, Aarons, Byram, Gibson, Kabak, Hanley, Williams, Zimmermann, Giannoulis, Rupp, Dowell, McLean, Sorensen, Normann, Lees-Melou, Placheta, Rashica, Rowe, Pukki, Sargent.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Sarr, Alonso, Kenedy, Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Saul, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Mount, Pulisic, Werner, Havertz, Lukaku.