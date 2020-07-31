Billy Hogan to replace Peter Moore as Liverpool chief executive

Premier League champions Liverpool will make changes behind the scenes this summer with Billy Hogan to become the new chief executive when Peter Moore steps down at the end of August.

Moore plans to return to the United States – where he had lived since 1981 prior to taking the Liverpool job in 2017 – at the end of his contract, with Hogan stepping up from his role as the club’s managing director and chief commercial officer.

While Jurgen Klopp and his players have been delivering on the pitch, becoming European, world, and now Premier League champions over the past 15 months, Moore has ensured the club delivers off it.

In February, the Reds announced a pre-tax profit of £42million for last year despite a record £223m investment on players.

Aided by a major increase in media receipts, revenues broke through the half-billion mark as the club brought in £533m during the period.

Moore said: “To think we have won the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and now the Premier League title during my time here is way beyond my dreams.

“It’s been a phenomenal achievement by the manager, players and staff. The team fully deserves the plaudits and recognition – and the memories I will cherish forever.

“I came back to Liverpool in 2017 having been in the US for over 30 years and it’s been such a special experience. My wife and I married here two years ago and we go back to the US to our families with mixed emotions.

“Excited and looking forward to being reunited with our families and grown-up children in the US, emotional about leaving Liverpool which we’ve loved every minute of the opportunity to make a difference and leave our mark in the history of this great city and club.”

Hogan has worked for the Fenway Sports Group since 2004, moving to Liverpool from Boston in 2012, and has played a major role in significant recent moves including the Nike kit deal which officially starts on Saturday.

He said: “On behalf of all our staff, partners and other stakeholders, I’d like to place on record our thanks to Peter for his leadership during the past three seasons and wish him well on his return to the US with his wife Debbie.

“Having been privileged to work at this club for over eight years, it is truly an honour to take up the role of chief executive officer and continue with the great work that has been done to date across the entire organisation.”