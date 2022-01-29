Billy Sharp strikes as Sheffield United sink Peterborough

Billy Sharp’s 122nd Championship goal helped Sheffield United to a 2-0 win at Peterborough.

The veteran striker passed David Nugent as the second tier’s record scorer since it was rebranded in 2004 and kept the Blades in the hunt for a play-off spot.

It was a typical poacher’s goal for the visitors’ captain as he swooped on a loose ball in the penalty area to earn his side a deserved victory and keep their opponents in the relegation places after a largely one-sided encounter.

The win was capped off late on by an own goal from Callum Morton.

The first 40 minutes were near complete domination from the Blades, who kept the pressure on Steven Benda’s goal.

The visitors did lose Rhian Brewster early on, with the forward hobbling off after putting a dangerous ball across goal, and a minute later his replacement David McGoldrick should have opened the scoring after cutting in from the right only to fire wide.

A raking ball from Oliver Norwood, again down the right, then set Jayden Bogle in on goal but his shot across goal was saved. And the wing-back again came close when he tricked his way past two defenders only to fire wide.

The best chance, though, fell to John Egan from a Norwood cross after a short corner, but he headed over unmarked.

That appeared to wake the home side up, with Kwame Poku playing in Jonson Clarke-Harris, but his shot was saved by Wes Foderingham.

Peterborough were looking for revenge for the 6-2 drubbing they suffered in the reverse fixture, and they handed a debut to central midfielder Jeando Fuchs who signed from Dundee United.

Fuchs replaced Oliver Norburn, with the captain missing along with forward Siriki Dembele as speculation mounts that they could both leave in the transfer window.

Their absence was certainly felt as Posh’s struggles continued after the break and it came as no surprise when Sharp fired in on 54 minutes, swooping on a loose ball after home defender Nathan Thompson had miscontrolled a Norwood ball into the area.

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson brought on Morton and Joe Ward but the next chance fell to Sharp after Jorge Grant lost the ball. However, the striker was denied by a good save from Benda.

The miss, though, did not prove costly for the Blades as on 81 minutes Chris Basham headed a corner back across goal, with the ball hitting Morton before nestling in the net.

The result leaves United six points from a play-off spot, with games in the hand on the teams above them.