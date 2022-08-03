Blackpool sign Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino on loan for season

Blackpool have announced the loan signing of Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino.

The 18-year-old, who scored on his Gunners’ first-team debut last season, will stay at Bloomfield Road until the end of the campaign.

Patino told the Tangerines’ official website: “This is a great opportunity for me, and I think I’m ready to take this on.

“It’s the next step of my career and I’m really excited to get going.”

Head coach Michael Appleton added: “Charlie is a very talented boy and I’m delighted that Arsenal have trusted us to look after him and further his development.

“Charlie is one of the best midfielders in his age group and I can’t wait to start working with him.”