Blues youngster Bellingham visits Manchester United’s training ground – reports

Birmingham midfielder Jude Bellingham is reported to have been given a tour of Manchester United’s training ground on Monday ahead of a potential summer move.

Photographs emerged of the parents of the 16-year-old leaving United’s base at Carrington, although the player could not be clearly seen in the vehicle.

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was also pictured as he was driven away following the Bellinghams’ departure.

When contacted by the PA news agency on Monday afternoon, the Premier League club did not comment on the matter. Birmingham also declined to comment.

Bellingham has impressed for Blues in the Sky Bet Championship this season, and is expected to be the subject of a big-money bid during the summer.