Bojan Miovski at the double as Aberdeen smash five past 10-man Livingston

Aberdeen took full advantage of Jack Fitzwater’s first-half red card to comprehensively beat a shell-shocked Livingston.

Bojan Miovski and Vicente Besuijen both netted from the penalty spot either side of a Ross McCrorie thunderbolt, before Miovski netted from open play. Teenage substitute Ryan Duncan rounded out the 5-0 win for Jim Goodwin’s side.

The opening period had been relatively even, with the visitors pressing on Aberdeen’s determination to play out from the back, and refusing to let their hosts impose themselves on the game.

Joel Nouble was unlucky to see a low shot sneak across the face of goal before Aberdeen first threatened after 19 minutes.

Referee Colin Steven waved advantage after Nicky Devlin’s late challenge on McCrorie, and Jonny Hayes twisted his way into the area before firing over right-footed.

Ayo Obileye drew a fine save from Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos at the back post from a Jason Holt free-kick, before Leighton Clarkson headed wide for the Dons from a superb Hayes cross.

The key moment came after 40 minutes when Besuijen harried Fitzwater in the area and won the ball from the defender, who responded by hauling down the Colombia-born Dutchman.

Fitzwater was sent packing and, after a brief delay while goalkeeper Shamal George had treatment for a knock, Miovski fired the penalty straight down the middle as George dived.

It should have been two before the break as Besuijen’s deep cross found Jayden Richardson at the back post, but somehow the wing-back managed to send his shot across the face of goal.

And Besuijen was immediately involved after the interval when he picked out Miovski with another cross, but the delivery was slightly high and the North Macedonian striker could only head over.

Midfielder McCrorie was more successful as he stepped onto a loose ball on the edge of the area before firing a rising left-footed shot in off the underside of the crossbar.

And from there, Livingston collapsed.

They gave away a second penalty when defender Phillip Cancar brought down fellow substitute Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes after a clever dragback from the Portuguese.

Miovski this time handed the ball to Besuijen and he fired to his left, just out of the reach of George.

Two minutes later, it was 4-0 and Miovski was rewarded for his earlier unselfishness. He ran onto a Hayes pass, taking a touch before angling a low shot across George and into the far corner.

A slew of substitutions slowed the momentum, but 18-year-old Duncan netted the fourth – albeit with a touch of fortune as his cross narrowly evaded two team-mates before kissing the inside of the post on the way in.