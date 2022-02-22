Boli Bolingoli leaves Celtic for loan spell in Russia
By PA Staff published
Celtic left-back Boli Bolingoli has joined Russian side Ufa on loan until the end of the season.
The Belgian has only made two appearances under Ange Postecoglou and spent the bulk of last season on loan with Turkish side Basaksehir.
The 26-year-old played 28 times in his first campaign at Celtic Park after joining from Rapid Vienna in the summer of 2019.
But he fell sharply out of favour in August last year after sparking the postponement of two matches when it emerged he had broken Covid-19 protocols by going on a secret trip to Spain before facing Kilmarnock days later.
Bolingoli’s Celtic Park contract expires in the summer of 2023.
