Borussia Dortmund virtual party attracts millions of viewers in China

Around 2.9million football fans in China tuned into an impromptu virtual party following the postponement of Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga clash with rivals Schalke.

Dortmund originally planned to stage an online viewing party for Saturday afternoon’s Revierderby at Signal Iduna Park, before the game was called off on Friday due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An improvised two-hour event, streamed live in the country where the coronavirus outbreak originated, included fan stories, behind-the-scenes footage, and messages from the club.

A rivalry that needs no explanation: The Revierderby ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/QIICVlaLqX— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 13, 2020

Approximately 110,000 people watched the live stream at its peak, while total viewing figures were around 2.9million.

Dortmund chief marketing officer Carsten Cramer, who produced a video message for fans during the viewing party, said in a statement: “We are overwhelmed by the huge response and engagement of our fans for the very first online fan party.

“It shows that our fans and football enthusiasts in China are longing for sports interaction these days.

“We are looking forward to intensifying this concept and to maintain our commitment to our great fanbase in China.”