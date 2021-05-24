Boss Barry Ferguson to leave Kelty Hearts

Kelty Hearts have announced boss Barry Ferguson will leave the club.

The former Rangers and Scotland captain successfully guided the Lowland League outfit into the full Scottish Professional Football League ranks after victory over Brechin in Sunday’s Pyramid Play-Off.

But ex-Clyde boss Ferguson and number two Bob Malcolm will not be there when the Fife side kick off their first season in League Two next term after stunning Kelty chiefs with the news they are stepping down.

The 43-year-old has already been linked with a move to managerless Alloa, who are on the search for a new boss following Peter Grant’s departure.

The five-time Scottish Premiership winner explained his decision to Go Radio. He said: “It was a decision I made a few months ago during the second lockdown.

“I had a lot of thinking to do about going forward and I had made my choice, no matter what happened I was going to move on.

“I informed the club last night, it was a tough meeting I had to have with them.

“It was an emotional night getting promoted but I think they respected the way I did it – eye to eye.

“They were disappointed but we move on.

“It is a fantastic club and I had a great 33 months there and I loved every single minute but I feel it is time for me to move on and have a new and different challenge.

“We will see what happens over the next few days about where I am going to be.

“I haven’t met any clubs out of respect for Kelty.

“We had play-offs to play and I was focused on one thing and making sure Kelty got into the SPFL.

“Now I have done the job it is time to move on to something new. Where it is going to be, I don’t know.

“I will have a chat with a few clubs over the next few days. It might be good or bad chats and I might not be in a job so we have to wait and see.”

Kelty said in a statement: “Following yesterday’s SPFL League 2 play-off victory, club manager Barry Ferguson has advised the board that he will not be extending his stay at the club on completion of his current contract at the end of May.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Barry and his management team for their undoubted efforts and commitment during his three-year stay at the club.

“A period in which the club’s aim and remit of SPFL football was achieved by Barry and his staff following back-to-back Lowland League titles which we will be forever grateful for. We wish Barry and Bob all the very best in their next move, they will always have a warm welcome at New Central Park.

“The work has begun on a securing a new management team where we shall look to make a swift appointment to get us ready for the big season ahead.”