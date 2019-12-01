Boston book spot in FA Cup third-round draw with shutout at Rochdale

Sixth-tier Boston ensured they would be in Monday’s FA Cup third-round draw after holding Sky Bet League One club Rochdale to a goalless draw at Spotland.

The Vanarama National League North side dominated the majority of the game but had to withstand late pressure as they clung on to force a replay.

National League outfit Hartlepool kept their dreams of meeting a Premier League side alive too, albeit in rather more dramatic fashion as they hit back from two goals down to force a 2-2 draw at Exeter.

Goals from Ryan Bowman and Nigel Atangana put the hosts in charge, but Nicky Featherstone struck from the edge of the area to pull one back in the 73rd minute and substitute Nicke Kabamba levelled six minutes later.

But Maidstone’s hopes of upsetting Blackpool and reaching the third round were dashed in a five-minute spell at the start of the second half.

The National League South side led at the break at Bloomfield Road thanks to Saidou Khan’s stunning finish from 25 yards on the turn in the 29th minute.

But George Elokobi’s unfortunate own goal two minutes into the second half brought the League One side level and Nathan Delfouneso struck in the 50th and 51st minutes to seal a 3-1 home win.

National League sides Dover and Notts County were both knocked out.

Dover went down 3-0 at Peterborough, for whom Ivan Toney opening the scoring after seven minutes before Frankie Kent and Mohamed Eisa struck late on.

County lost 3-1 at Northampton, Scott Wharton and Vadaine Oliver on target in the opening half-hour before Harry Smith added a third. Kristian Dennis grabbed a consolation for County.

Callum O’Hare’s last-gasp levelled earned Coventry a 1-1 draw at Ipswich, who had gone in front though Will Keane, while Paddy Madden got the winner as Fleetwood won 2-1 at Crawley.

Oliver Palmer had equalised three minutes after Josh Morris’ opener for Fleetwood in a hectic end to the first half.

Antoni Sarcevic scored an 84th-minute penalty to earn Plymouth a 1-1 draw at Bristol Rovers but then missed the chance to win it from the spot in added time.

Sarcevic cancelled out Liam Sercombe’s opener 10 minutes earlier but then saw Anssi Jaakkola save his second spot-kick after Rollin Menayese had been sent off for bringing down Byron Moore.

Gillingham crushed Doncaster 3-0 thanks to goals from Mark Byrne, Oliver Lee and Brandon Hanlan.