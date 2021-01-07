Bournemouth and Swansea keen on loan move for Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis

Swansea and Bournemouth are eyeing a loan move for Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis.

The Sky Bet Championship pair are keen on the forward to boost their promotion chances, the PA news agency understands.

Davis is high on Bournemouth’s list if they sell Josh King or Dominic Solanke in the transfer window.

Villa, West Brom and Newcastle have been credited with an interest in King, who is expected to leave the Cherries having played just eight times without scoring this season.

Solanke has scored nine times in 23 games with Bournemouth third in the Sky Bet Championship as they aim for an instant return to the Premier League.

Swansea, who sit second, have also turned their attention to Davis after Southampton’s Michael Obafemi suffered a serious muscle injury in training.

The striker was expected to move to the Liberty Stadium on loan but is now sidelined, leaving the Swans – also interested in Crawley’s Max Watters – to revise their plans.

Davis has played seven times for Villa this season, scoring once, but his only starts have come in the Carabao Cup. He has netted five goals in 74 appearances since making his debut in 2017.

The 22-year-old academy graduate could be pushed further down the pecking order with Wesley stepping up his recovery.

The forward has been out for a year with a serious knee injury but is due to join non-contact training with the squad next week.

His progress is likely to determine whether Villa boss Dean Smith gives Davis the green light to leave.

Villa host Liverpool in the FA Cup third round on Friday.