Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is Dominic Solanke’s ‘biggest supporter’

Scott Parker praised Dominic Solanke for his “laser focus” after the striker’s goal gave Bournemouth a 1-0 victory at QPR and put them top of the Sky Bet Championship.

Cherries boss Parker also indicated that stalwart defender Steve Cook is set to leave after more than a decade at the club.

Solanke headed in the winner soon after being guilty of an appalling miss and Parker said: “The boy’s got laser focus about him. He’s a driven boy.

“He misses the chance and at that moment there’s two ways to go – and he then executes a great finish.

“I’m his biggest, biggest supporter. What that boy gives to this team in terms of his goals, general play and work-ethic is incredible.”

Cook, who has made 388 Bournemouth appearances, featuring for them in the lower divisions and Premier League, was not included in the matchday squad because a move during the January transfer window is on the cards.

“I’m very respectful of Steve’s situation,” Parker said. “I spoke to Steve and there may be a possibility that he may be leaving in this window.

“I just felt it would probably be best for Steve for him not to be involved today. He thought that and I agreed, so I just made that decision.

“Due to his situation I didn’t want to put him in a compromising position in any way.

“That’s not to say he’s going to leave, but with the window open in a matter of days, and with his current situation, it may be the case that he leaves.

“There is definitely interest. That’s what I’m being told.”

QPR manager Mark Warburton was incensed by referee Keith Stroud’s decision to award the free-kick which led to the goal.

After Sam Field was adjudged to have fouled Jefferson Lerma, the ball was swung in from the left by Junior Stanislas and Solanke flicked a header into the far corner of the net.

Rangers ended the match with 10 men after Andre Dozzell was sent off in stoppage time.

After Solanke had tangled with Yoann Barbet, players from both sides became involved in a melee and Dozzell’s involvement led to him being given a second yellow card.

“I’ve just got to question the obvious decision-making process,” said Warburton.

“I’ve got to be very careful what I say, but I’m just bemused by decisions. I’m amazed.

“There are fine margins in the Championship and that was the defining moment in the game.

“Should we have defended it better? Absolutely. We should have had first contact on the header. Was it a free-kick? How? I’ve just seen it again. How?

“Sam goes down and somehow he gives a free-kick and it’s a yellow card. I’m just totally bemused by it. Please explain.

“I saw decisions all afternoon. I appreciate the difficulty of the game. I appreciate how instantaneous their decision-making has to be, but I’ve got to question many things.

“We end up with young Andre Dozzell getting sent off which, again, I’m bemused about.

“I’ve got to see it again to try and understand it. He’s raging in the dressing room.”