Bournemouth midfielder Wilson hails Lampard’s impact on his career

Harry Wilson says he owes a debt of gratitude to Chelsea manager Frank Lampard ahead of their Stamford Bridge reunion.

Wilson was a Derby regular last season when former Chelsea and England midfielder Lampard steered the Rams into the Sky Bet Championship play-off final.

Derby missed out on promotion as Aston Villa beat them at Wembley, but Liverpool product Wilson finished with 18 goals to earn a loan move to Premier League Bournemouth.

“I owe Frank Lampard a lot,” Wilson said ahead of the Cherries’ trip to west London on Saturday.

“He was fantastic for me last season, probably the most important one in my career so far, the one where I played regular football.

“To play under a legend like him, he taught me a lot.

“I’m in regular contact with him and it’s great to see him doing so well at Chelsea now.”

Wilson, who has been at Liverpool since the age of eight, signed a new five-year contract in July 2018 following loan spells at Crewe and Hull.

The 22-year-old Wales international still harbours hopes of breaking into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team at Anfield, and he has adapted well to top-flight football under Eddie Howe.

Wilson is Bournemouth’s top goalscorer with six and has quickly established a reputation as one of the best free-kick exponents in the division.

Howe’s squad have been rocked by injuries in recent weeks, and five successive defeats have left the Cherries just one point above the relegation zone.

But Wilson believes Bournemouth, who finished 14th last term, have the determination and quality to pull away from trouble.

He said: “The lads want to finish higher than last season.

“I think they were a bit disappointed with the way their season finished.

“So if we can improve on the points tally and position from last year, that will be a successful season.”

On his own future, Wilson added: “My focus is on Bournemouth this season and finishing as high in the Premier League as we can.”