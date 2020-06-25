Bournemouth release £15million signing Jordon Ibe

Bournemouth have confirmed Jordon Ibe, Jermain Defoe and Ryan Fraser will leave the club when their contracts expire next week.

Winger Ibe, who cost £15million from Liverpool in 2016, has not made a Premier League appearance for the Cherries since August.

Former England striker Defoe has already agreed to join Rangers on a permanent deal, having spent the past 18 months on loan at Ibrox, while winger Fraser turned down the offer of a contract extension.

Academy players Tyrell Hamilton and Charlie Seaman will also depart the Vitality Stadium.

Jermain Defoe is joining Rangers on a permanent deal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The club would like to thank all of the players leaving AFC Bournemouth for their efforts and hard work while representing the Cherries – as well as wishing all of them well for the future careers,” read a statement on the club website.

Relegation-threatened Bournemouth have lost both of their matches since Premier League action resumed and remain in the bottom three, a point from safety.

Goalkeeper Artur Boruc, captain Simon Francis, defender Charlie Daniels and midfielder Andrew Surman have each signed contracts until the end of the prolonged top-flight campaign.

Meanwhile, Australia defender Brad Smith has also agreed a short-term extension, enabling him to remain on loan at Sky Bet Championship club Cardiff.