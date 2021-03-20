Bournemouth v Southampton live stream: how to watch the FA Cup wherever you are in the world

Bournemouth v Southampton live stream, BT Sport, Saturday 20 March, 12.15pm GMT

Southampton will be looking to advance to the semi-finals of the FA Cup for the second time in four seasons when they face Bournemouth on Saturday.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side are in need of a pick-me-up, having seen their Premier League form collapse in recent weeks. Southampton occupied top spot in the top flight at one point this season, and a victory over Liverpool in December moved them up to sixth place. It has been a largely miserable time for Saints fans since then, though, with just one win from their last 12 Premier League outings.

That run has seen Southampton slide from the Europa League qualification spots into a potential relegation battle. Hasenhuttl’s men are nine points clear of the bottom three going into the weekend, but that margin could shrink if results go against them.

Southampton will therefore welcome the opportunity to turn their attention back towards the FA Cup. They have already beaten Shrewsbury, Arsenal and Wolves in this season’s competition, and are favourites to overcome Championship opposition despite their poor record in 2021.

BETTING ODDS Latest odds from 888sport where new customers can bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Bournemouth: 11/4

Southampton: 2/1

Bet Now T&C Apply

Bournemouth have also dropped off of late, although Jonathan Woodgate did oversee an impressive 3-0 victory over Swansea in midweek. The Cherries are two points adrift of the play-off places, and there may well be some people at the club who would rather see Bournemouth focus on their promotion push. The chance to reach a first ever FA Cup semi-final is certainly appealing, though.

Southampton will have to make do without Theo Walcott, Oriol Romeu, Danny Ings, Will Smallbone and Michael Obafemi for the first FA Cup quarter-final of the weekend.

Bournemouth will be unable to call upon the services of Adam Smith, David Brooks and Lewis Cook, with the latter out until next season due to a knee injury. Woodgate is likely to name a strong side despite Bournemouth's priorities lying elsewhere.

Kick-off is at 12.15pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

At 888sport bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Terms and Conditions: New customers only. Min deposit £10. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement expires after 7 days. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Deposit balance available for withdrawal at any time. Withdrawal restrictions & full

T&Cs apply

Use a VPN to watch a Bournemouth v Southampton live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.