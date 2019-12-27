Boyle looking to improve after successful injury comeback

Hibernian’s Martin Boyle is looking to continue finishing a difficult year on a high following his Edinburgh derby double.

The wide player was fielded through the middle against Hearts and scored twice inside 31 minutes to set Hibs up for a 2-0 win at Tynecastle.

Boyle missed most of the first 10 months of 2019 with knee problems after getting injured while playing for Australia.

But he has returned with a bang with five goals already since his comeback, which continues at Livingston on Sunday.

“It’s been a long year for myself but coming in every day the boys keep me on my toes and likewise,” Boyle told Hibs TV.

“I am still doing parts of my rehab every day, I am still looking to get better, I am willing to learn, and hopefully I can continue to do that.”

Boyle delivered two expertly-taken goals after capitalising on balls over or through the centre of the Hearts defence.

“It was playing on the strengths,” he said. “Playing in behind and making a nuisance of myself as I normally do, and thankfully the balls fell perfectly for me.”

Hibs head coach Jack Ross came in to the club just as Boyle was stepping up his comeback.

“He has been really, really good for me since I came into the job,” Ross said. “His character around the training ground and what he brings in terms of his enthusiasm and energy, but then his quality on the pitch.

“He is in a good place at the moment. Whether he has played in a diamond, in a wider area, through the middle, his performance levels have been really good.”