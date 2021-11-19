Brace for Billy Mckay as Inverness win at Queen of the South

Billy Mckay notched a brace as Inverness won 2-1 at Queen of the South to move into second place in the cinch Championship.

Mckay fired the visitors ahead with a 19th-minute penalty after Roddy MacGregor had been fouled by Roberto Nditi.

And the Northern Ireland international then doubled the lead five minutes into the second half, heading in as he connected with David Carson’s cross.

Queen of the South pulled a goal back through Lee Connelly with 14 minutes to go but were unable to find an equaliser, while Mckay was denied a hat-trick when his shot hit the bar.

Inverness, having ended a five-match winless streak, are now a point behind leaders Kilmarnock ahead of Saturday’s games, while Queen of the South remain second-bottom.