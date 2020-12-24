Brandon Haunstrup back to boost undermanned Kilmarnock

Brandon Haunstrup is back from suspension as Kilmarnock host Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.

Killie only filled six of their nine allotted substitute shirts during the midweek defeat by Dundee United.

Aaron McGowan, Ross Millen and Gary Dicker were all missing through injury.

Midfielder Marvin Bartley returns from suspension for the visitors.

Manager David Martindale reported no fresh injuries after the midweek victory at Hamilton.

Long-term absentees Keaghan Jacobs (foot) and Alan Lithgow (hip) remain on the sidelines.