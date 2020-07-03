Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli agrees new contract with Arsenal

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has signed a fresh deal after impressing in his first season at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners announced on Friday that the 19-year-old had agreed a new contract, which the PA news agency understands will tie Martinelli to the club for the next four years, with Arsenal holding the option to extend his stay by a further year.

The Brazilian has scored 10 goals in 26 appearances in his debut season for the Premier League club, having joined from Ituano last summer.

📸 Gabi puts pen to paper! 📄✍️ pic.twitter.com/pBXsVrOwo1— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 3, 2020

Martinelli’s new deal comes in the same week that fellow teenager Bukayo Saka committed his long-term future to Arsenal.

Head coach Mikel Arteta told the club’s website: “I am very happy that Gabi has signed a new contract with us.

“He is a very talented young player and he has impressed us with his performances, attitude and work-rate.

“We are looking forward to getting him back to full fitness and to watching his development at our club.”