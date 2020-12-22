Brechin and Annan share points from goalless draw

Annan goalkeeper Alex Mitchell earned his side a Scottish League Two point with a string of late saves in a goalless draw with Brechin at Glebe Park.

Brechin had the first chance after five minutes when Connor Coupe shot from the edge of the area but Mitchell saved comfortably.

It took half an hour for Annan to threaten the Brechin goal but Owen Moxon fired a free-kick over. Coupe tested Mitchell again before Moxon was narrowly wide with an effort for the visitors.

Annan started the second half well but Max Wright’s shot was blocked before Brechin’s Chris Paton fired narrowly over.

With a little under 10 minutes remaining Brechin’s Connor Barron saw his free-kick tipped over by Mitchell who also denied both player-manager Michael Paton and Rory Currie.