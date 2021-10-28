Brentford boss Thomas Frank: Sean Dyche is a manager I admire a lot

Brentford manager Thomas Frank spoke of his admiration for Burnley boss Sean Dyche ahead of their Premier League meeting on Saturday.

The Bees head to Turf Moor with an unbeaten away record and face a side still searching for their first league win of the season.

The Clarets sit in the bottom three with four points from nine games, with their only victory inside 90 minutes in all competitions this season coming against League Two Rochdale.

But despite Burnley’s form, Frank is expecting a challenging match when his side travel to Lancashire.

“This game is going to be extremely difficult,” the Brentford boss said.

“I’m going to face a good colleague in Sean Dyche. I’ve never met him before but he’s a manager that I personally admire a lot.

“I heard a few podcasts with him where they speak about the basics and good culture and he does everything fantastically with Burnley. As far as I know I think it’s his ninth year in charge and I think his ninth anniversary on the day we face them.

“He’s done an unbelievable job with Burnley. The club I think with always the bottom five budget, that is nothing less than remarkable and I don’t understand why he didn’t get the reward of manager of the year when they came seventh because that is a remarkable job.

“So it’s going to be difficult, we know that, but it doesn’t change for me if we play Chelsea, Leicester or Burnley. We go there with one aim, try to do our best and try to win.”

Brentford are yet to suffer defeat on the road this season, but have bene beaten by Brighton, Chelsea and Leicester at home.

Frank can not explain why his team have a better record away from home – but feels they should have a better points tally from the games in front of their own fans.

“I think we try to do the same home and away, try to be brave, try to play, try to press high,” Frank said.

“I think sometimes (the record is) a little bit of coincidence. I don’t think we should have lost any of our three defeats here at home, (we) at least should have had a draw in all of them against Brighton, Chelsea and Leicester.

“So what I like is that we have put very good performances in every single time. They work so hard the players, they have that unique togetherness so that makes it very difficult to play against.”