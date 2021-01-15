Brian Easton among Hamilton players set to return against Dundee United

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice is hopeful he can welcome back some of last week’s absentees for Saturday’s visit of Dundee United.

Club captain Brian Easton is back in the squad after missing Accies’ 2-0 defeat to Kilmarnock last weekend with a knee injury, as is defender Aaron Martin, who sat out the Rugby Park loss due to having to self-isolate because of track and trace procedures.

Marios Ogkmpoe (knee), Shaun Want (thigh), Will Collar (knee), Lewis Smith (hamstring) and David Templeton (groin) are all still out.

Calum Butcher is back in the Dundee United squad after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Ryan Edwards will be back involved after getting the all-clear from his regular cancer check.

Jeando Fuchs could be back for the St Mirren game next week as he recovers from a knee issue, as might Logan Chalmers (ankle).