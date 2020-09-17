Brian Rice calls for consistency in coronavirus testing protocols

Brian Rice is hoping that coronavirus testing protocols remain consistent throughout the season after three Hamilton players went into self-isolation despite a second test being negative.

The Accies trio were ordered into a 10-day quarantine after initially testing positive for Covid-19.

On second screening the results returned negative but they will have to remain in self-isolation and miss the trip to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

The Lanarkshire side have already been forced to stand down defender Lee Hodson, who shares a flat with St Mirren keeper Jak Alnwick, who tested positive, and with four players injured, Rice believes it is unlikely he can field a full bench in Ayrshire.

The Accies boss, whose message to his squad when they returned to training on Thursday morning after it had been cancelled for two days was “we will just get on with it, we won’t moan about it” is now looking for consistency.

He said: “I would like to think that they wouldn’t change the rules on that because we’re affected by it and Hibs were affected by it with Alex Gogic.

“So I don’t think you can change the goalposts as we move on. The rules are quite clearly in place.

“It’s a false positive I believe. The rules are a 10-day isolation period so I would like to think between now and the end of the season that’s the rule, and that won’t get changed.

“Otherwise, we’ve been disadvantaged, Hibs have been at a disadvantage.

“I won’t be angry (if they change), I’ll be disappointed. That’s all. But I don’t expect that to happen. They’ve made the rules and that’s it.

“If they do change them, then they’ll change them for the best reasons. I’m not going to look back in anger, look back in despair about it all.

“We’re going to take in on the chin and we are going to go on Saturday and try and get a result.”