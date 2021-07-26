Brighton & Hove Albion transfer news: Seagulls lining up Odsonne Edouard bid

Brighton are reportedly plotting a move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, although they could face competition from arch-rivals Crystal Palace.

The Frenchaman has already got his 2021/22 season underway, playing 77 minutes in Celtic's Champions League qualifying draw at home to Midtjylland last Tuesday.

According to Mail Online, Brighton will table a £20 million following the conclusion of that tie, the second leg of which takes place on Wednesday. The Seagulls have reportedly already broken the £20 million barrier this summer to bring in midfielder Enock Mwepu from Red Bull Salzburg.

Palace are also understood to be keen on the 23-year-old, having enjoyed a promising transfer window so far, making a pair of hotly tipped signings in the form of defender Marc Guehi and midfielder Michael Olise from Chelsea and Reading respectively.

The question is: who needs to beef up their attacking options more?

Well, Brighton's finishing became something of a phenomenon last season - for how downright poor it was. Only relegated Fulham scored fewer goals in relation to their expected goals (xG, everyone's favourite) output.

Neil Maupay finished as top scorer for Graham Potter's side with eight Premier League Goals, and while Danny Welbeck managed six in almost half as many appearances, bringing someone in to help take some of the strain off and spread the load hardly feels like the worst idea in the world, does it?

As for Palace, Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha both hit double figures, ending the season with ten and 11 goals respectively. There was a dearth of goals in the Eagles' squad other than that, though, and they managed just 40 all season - only one more than their foes from 40-odd miles south.

Making the step up from Scottish Premiership to the toughest league in the world is by no means a gimme, but Edouard has found the back of the net around once every 105 minutes since initially moving on loan from Toulouse four years ago. It seems fair to say he's earned his chance.

