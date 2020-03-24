Brighton announces payment holiday for fans

Brighton have announced a three-month payment holiday for some fans from their monthly direct debits.

After a meeting of the club’s board on Tuesday, the Seagulls announced that all renewing season ticket holders and 1901 Club members will be able to suspend their direct debits for three months.

This will include the months of May, June and July, with members encouraged to meet their payment deadline for April.

The break in direct debits will impact the club’s cash flow by around £3million, but more than 92 per cent of season ticket holders have renewed for the 2020-21 season.

Season ticket holders will also be given money off their season ticket for the 2020-21 campaign if the season does not go the distance.