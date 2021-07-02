Brighton defender Bernardo signs for RB Salzburg

Brighton have announced defender Bernardo has made a permanent switch to RB Salzburg.

The 26-year-old Brazilian made 14 appearances for the Austrian club after joining them on loan in January and helped them retain the league title.

Bernardo signed for Brighton in 2018 and went on to play 50 times for the Seagulls, scoring one goal.

Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth said in quotes on the club’s official website: “Bernardo is a great professional on and off the pitch and he played an important role in helping establish us in the Premier League.

“This is a great opportunity for him at a club and an environment he knows well. We thank him for his services and wish him every success for the future.”

Meanwhile, Albion have completed a deal to bring former England Under-17 international Jeremy Sarmiento back from Benfica.

The 19-year-old attacker, who emerged from the ranks at Charlton, has signed a two-year contract, subject to international clearance, for an undisclosed fee and will initially link up with the club’s Under-23s.

Brighton also announced on Friday that chief operating officer Paul Mullen had been appointed to the club’s board of directors with immediate effect.