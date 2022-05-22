Brighton vs West Ham live stream: How to watch the Premier League final day from anywhere in the world

Brighton vs West Ham live stream, Sunday May 22, 4pm

Looking for a Brighton vs West Ham live stream? You're in the right place.

West Ham will be looking to keep their Europa League hopes alive by beating Brighton on the final day of the Premier League season.

David Moyes’ men go into gameweek 38 with a two-point deficit to Manchester United, who occupy the final Europa League qualification spot at present. West Ham must therefore win at the Amex Stadium to stand a chance of overtaking their manager’s former employers, whose markedly inferior goal difference means they would need to beat Crystal Palace if West Ham are indeed victorious on the south coast.

Whatever happens, this has been another terrific season for the Hammers. Moyes was keen to stress last weekend that he would be content with a place in the Europa Conference League at worst, with this season’s run to the semi-finals of the Europa League having whetted the appetite at the London Stadium.

Brighton still have a chance to finish in the top half of the Premier League for the first time in the club’s history. Graham Potter’s side have been in good form of late, losing only one of their last eight matches – and that was to Manchester City. They will be keen to end the season on a high in front of their own fans.

West Ham will again have to make do without Angelo Ogbonna, but Said Benrahma could be involved in some capacity if he shakes off an ankle injury in time. Mark Noble is likely to make his 550th and final appearance for his boyhood club, but the captain will probably have to make do with a place on the bench initially.

Brighton will definitely be without Jakub Moder for their final game of the campaign, while Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento are major doubts. Danny Welbeck, who has scored two goals in his last four outings, will continue up front, while Tariq Lamptey could come in at right wing-back in place of Solly March.

Kick-off is at 4pm BST on Sunday May 22 and is not being shown on UK television. See below for international broadcast options.

Save over a third on a FFT magazine subscription today.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com