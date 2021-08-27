Brighton waiting on Danny Welbeck, Enock Mwepu and Neal Maupay

Brighton are hoping Danny Welbeck, Enock Mwepu and Neal Maupay can prove their fitness ahead of Everton’s Premier League visit to the Amex Stadium.

Welbeck (hamstring), summer signing Mwepu (knock) and Maupay (shoulder) will all be assessed after Brighton’s final pre-game training session.

Tariq Lamptey will speed up his recovery programme from a hamstring problem during the international break.

Everton are without forward Moise Kean and midfielder Fabian Delph.

Kean is suspended after his sending off against Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup while Delph has a shoulder problem.

Alex Iwobi will be assessed after suffering an abductor problem and out-of-favour midfielder James Rodriguez is again unlikely to be involved.

Provisional Brighton squad: Sanchez, Webster, Duffy, Dunk, Gross, Alzate, March, Mwepu, Bissouma, Trossard, Maupay, Steele, Karbownik, Mac Allister, Lallana, Moder, Zeqiri, Caicedo, Richards, Connolly, Welbeck.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Begovic, Coleman, Mina, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Iwobi, Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gomes, Gray, Davies, Gbamin, Nkounkou, Kenny, Branthwaite, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.