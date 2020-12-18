Brighton waiting on Tariq Lamptey fitness ahead of Blades clash

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with bottom club Sheffield United.

Lamptey suffered a knock during the midweek draw at Fulham but is “recovering well”, according to Albion boss Graham Potter.

Inexperienced Spaniard Robert Sanchez is set to continue in goal for the Seagulls after being selected ahead of the out-of-favour Mat Ryan at Craven Cottage.

Sheffield United’s Sander Berge and Oli McBurnie are being assessed ahead of the contest.

Midfielder Berge came off early in Thursday’s 3-2 loss to Manchester United with a hamstring problem.

Striker McBurnie, who missed that match due to a shoulder injury, is thought to have the better chance of being involved of the two.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Lamptey, White, Dunk, Webster, Burn, Veltman, Bernardo, March, Bissouma, Lallana, Propper, Alzate, Gross, Mac Allister, Trossard, Jahanbakhsh, Connolly, Welbeck, Maupay.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Verrips, Baldock, Stevens, Basham, Egan, Lowe, Jagielka, Robinson, Bogle, Ampadu, Fleck, Lundstram, Norwood, Osborn, McBurnie, Sharp, Mousset, Burke, McGoldrick, Brewster.