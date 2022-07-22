Brighton’s Taylor Richards joins QPR on loan

Taylor Richards has joined boyhood club QPR on a season-long loan from Brighton with a view to a permanent transfer.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder was born in Hammersmith and attended his first Rangers game at the age of seven.

“I haven’t got the words, it feels great to be at QPR,” he told the Sky Bet Championship club’s website.

“I am from Shepherd’s Bush and all my family and friends support QPR. Everyone is excited and I just can’t wait to get on the pitch, that’s where it matters.

“Whenever I pull on a QPR shirt will be a big moment for me.”

Richards moved to Albion from Premier League rivals Manchester City in 2019 and has made two top-flight appearances for his parent club.

He was loaned to Doncaster in League One for the 2020-21 campaign, scoring 11 goals in 48 outings, and finished last season with Championship side Birmingham.