Bruno Fernandes earns Manchester United vital win as Crystal Palace hammer Leeds

Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United won 3-1 at Everton to lift some of the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United arrived at Goodison Park on the back of the club’s worst start to a league season since 1989-90, following a Premier League defeat to Arsenal and an embarrassing European loss away at Istanbul Basaksehir.

Everton, with England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford back in the starting XI, had taken the lead after 19 minutes through Brazilian forward Bernard following a knockdown by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Portugal international Fernandes, though, turned the match around with a double strike in the space of seven minutes.

Fernandes headed in an equaliser on 25 minutes and then put United in front when his cross crept in off the far post.

In stoppage time, substitute Edinson Cavani scored his first goal for the club following a swift counter-attack to give Solskjaer some much-needed breathing space, with United now 13th.

In Saturday’s only 3pm kick-off, Crystal Palace beat Leeds 4-1 at Selhurst Park.

Eberechi Eze (right) celebrated his first goal for Crystal Palace with a fine free-kick (Naomi Baker/PA)

Scott Dann headed in a corner to put the Eagles in front after 12 minutes.

Leeds thought they had equalised in the 16th minute through Patrick Bamford, but the striker was ruled marginally offside following a VAR review.

Palace made it 2-0 after 22 minutes when Eberechi Eze curled a 25-yard free-kick over the wall and into the top corner, his first goal since arriving from QPR in the summer.

Leeds reduced the deficit just five minutes later when Bamford slotted in a knockdown from Mateusz Klich for a seventh goal of the campaign.

The home side went 3-1 up just before half-time when Helder Costa deflected a cross from Patrick Van Aanholt past Illan Meslier at the near post.

Jordan Ayew added a fourth Palace goal in the 69th minute after being played in by Wilfried Zaha.

The Eagles sit seventh, while Leeds drop to 14th.

Chelsea came from behind to beat bottom club Sheffield United 4-1 at Stamford Bridge and move third in the table.

David McGoldrick had put the Blades in front after nine minutes with a backheel following a well-worked short corner.

Chelsea, though, were level in the 23rd minute when Tammy Abraham converted a cut-back from Mateo Kovacic.

Ben Chilwell put the Blues ahead after 34 minutes, knocking a deep cross from Hakim Ziyech in at the far post.

Defender Thiago Silva headed in a third in the 77th minute, for his first goal in English football, with in-form German frontman Timo Werner scoring a late fourth.

Chelsea are a point behind leaders Southampton and Liverpool, while Sheffield United are now without a win in eight games.

Ademola Lookman failed to covert a penalty deep into stoppage time at the London Stadium (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Saturday’s evening kick-off saw late drama at the London Stadium as West Ham beat Fulham 1-0 with a stoppage-time goal from Tomas Soucek – and Ademola Lookman then had his ‘Panenka’ penalty saved.

The Irons almost took an early lead when French striker Sebastien Haller’s header came back off the crossbar before Fulham frontman Aleksandar Mitrovic nodded wide.

West Ham almost broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half when Aaron Cresswell’s drive was touched onto the crossbar by Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Just when it seemed the Cottagers had done enough to hold out for a point, Said Benrahma set up Soucek to fire in what looked like the winner.

There was, though, a dramatic finale as Tom Cairney went down in the penalty area after a corner, with referee Rob Jones taking another look on the pitchside monitor before pointing to the spot for a foul by substitute Benrahma

Lookman stepped up to take it, but scuffed the ball straight down the middle giving West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski the easiest of saves.