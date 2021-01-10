Bruno Fernandes hits out at Paul Pogba critics and opens up on their relationship

Bruno Fernandes says he has a positive relationship with Manchester United team-mate Paul Pogba.

Pogba continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, with PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus all mentioned as potential destinations.

Pogba has been criticised throughout his United career for a perceived failure to fulfil his potential, but Fernandes believes there are other reasons why his fellow midfielder has at times been out of form.

“The relationship I have with Paul is good. He speaks Italian and I speak Italian, from the beginning I knew him from Italy and he knows me. It was easy to work with him,” he told NBC Sport .

“Straight away when I arrived, he was injured. I saw him recovering and training on the pitch away from us.

“He was calling me sometimes when I was training and he said: 'I'm seeing the games, I'm seeing your movement, don't worry. When I'm fit, I will show you that I can find you. I see you move, you move to the right and to the left, in behind. When I come back, I will show you how I can find you a lot.'

“It shows you the confidence he gives to you, like when he comes back, he's trying to help you become better and you help him to become better.

“We ended the [2019/20] season really well playing together. But of course the beginning of the season was hard for Paul because he had Covid.

“We know it's not a joke, it's hard to come back after 15 days isolated doing nothing. “It was really difficult for Paul to find his form but I think he's much better and feeling much more confident.

“The goal against West Ham gave him much more confidence. The team needs him and he has the quality to help us.”

United will go top of the Premier League with victory over Burnley on Tuesday.

