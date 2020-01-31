Bruno Fernandes set for Manchester United debut

New signing Bruno Fernandes will be involved when Manchester United host Wolves on Saturday evening.

The 25-year-old midfielder comes straight into the squad following his big-money move from Sporting Lisbon on Thursday.

Nemanja Matic is suspended following his sending off against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, while Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Axel Tuanzebe remain sidelined.

Marcos Rojo has left the club to join Estudiantes on loan, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Angel Gomes and James Garner will play for the Under-23s on Friday evening.

Willy Boly will return to the Wolves squad.

The Frenchman has been out since October with a broken fibula but he is back to bolster Wanderers’ defensive options ahead of the trip to Old Trafford.

New signing Daniel Podence is also expected to be involved and the attacking midfielder could make his debut at some stage on Saturday evening.

Man Utd Provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Laird, Lindelof, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Fernandes, Lingard, James, Mata, Pereira, Chong, Greenwood, Martial.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Doherty, Coady, Boly, Kilman, Jonny, Sanderson, Giles, Perry, Dendoncker, Gibbs-White, Saiss, Moutinho, Neves, Jimenez, Campbell, Traore, Neto, Podence.