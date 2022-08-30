Bruno Lage expects troubled Bournemouth to be up for Wolves game

Bruno Lage believes Bournemouth must forget their Anfield nightmare and the pressure is all on Wolves in Wednesday’s match.

The Cherries sacked Scott Parker on Tuesday after their record-equalling 9-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool on Saturday.

Wolves go to Vitality Stadium still looking for a first top-flight win of the season with the managerless hosts in turmoil.

But Wanderers boss Lage expects the message from Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O’Neil would be for his players to move on fast.

He said “I know it’s strange to say it but (you) don’t mention it. It’s in the past, you know that kind of games can happen. They took nine, we took five against Manchester City (in May). Sometimes it happens.

“I saw the goals, any shot went in. It happened with us against City, Kevin De Bruyne – any shot he got he scored an amazing goal. These things can happen.

“When you score one, two, three goals in 20 minutes after that you can score six, seven, eight, nine or 10. It’s important to move on.

“If I was on the other side, I would take nine, forget the game and put all my energy into the next one. We will go with full energy.

“It’s just a game, it’s three points. I know it’s hard to take but it’s just three points.”

Wolves drew 1-1 with Newcastle on Sunday, after Allan Saint-Maximin’s last-minute leveller, to continue their winless start.

Willy Boly is not expected to feature after failing to show up for the Magpies draw as he tries to force a move to Nottingham Forest while Chiquinho (knee) is out.

Lage added: “They have more points than us I know the place is a hard place to play but we have to go there with the same spirit we had against Tottenham.

“Every game is a chance to get points, the pressure is on our side to have points.

“For now it’s more important to have the time to understand what kind of work we are doing. Any manager, especially us, we don’t have the time we’d like to prepare the team. We need that time.”