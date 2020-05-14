Bundesliga adopts rule allowing five substitutes ahead of return this weekend

Five substitutes per team will be permitted when the Bundesliga returns this weekend, with the German Football League (DFL) confirming match venues can be changed at short notice due to coronavirus.

An extraordinary general meeting was held via video conference on Thursday, when the 36 clubs of the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga spoke about the impact of Covid-19.

Among the matters discussed was the temporary rule change approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) that allows each side up to five substitutes per match.

OFFICIAL: Five substitutes option temporarily allowed to competition organisers ⚽️— The IFAB (@TheIFAB) May 8, 2020

Clubs decided that replacements “will be increased to five players per team in one match”, but the DFL ‘Football Commission’ “recommends that a maximum of two players be substituted at the same time”.

The DFL said: “From now on, each club will have a total of three opportunities to exchange players during a game, including the half-time break.”

In addition, the general meeting saw the intention “unanimously confirmed with one abstention to carry out the current season 2019/20 including relegation completely, as far as this is legally permissible and, if necessary, to continue beyond June 30 into July”.

#DFL-Mitgliederversammlung bekräftigt: Laufende Saison soll zu Ende gespielt werden – falls notwendig im Juli ➡️ https://t.co/AEEJrV0gJApic.twitter.com/3cfC8TYJm3— DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga (@DFL_Official) May 14, 2020

The league statute was changed so that the DFL committee can, if needs be, extend the season beyond June 30 and determine the beginning of the 2020/21 season, as well as transfer windows within FIFA’s framework.

A system to decide the final standings is being developed over the coming fortnight, while matches can be moved to other venues for the remainder of the season due to Covid-19.

The DFL said: “There will also be the opportunity to play a game in another stadium at short notice for overriding imperative legal, organisational and/or security reasons.

“The background to this is that the effects of the coronavirus pandemic also make it possible to develop an infection that is only regional or local, which may make it impossible for a game to be played at the intended location in the short term, while playing at another location.”