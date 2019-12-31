Burnley could recall Rodriguez for Aston Villa clash

Jay Rodriguez and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are pushing for places in the Burnley starting line-up against Aston Villa.

Both came on against Manchester United on Saturday and made positive impacts, and will be uppermost in Sean Dyche’s thoughts if he does want to make changes.

Ben Gibson (groin) and Aaron Lennon (illness) could come back into contention.

Aston Villa will be without left-back Matt Targett for the trip to Burnley after he sustained a hamstring injury during Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Watford.

He was replaced by Frederic Guilbert at the weekend, but boss Dean Smith could be boosted by the return of Tyrone Mings after the centre-back took part in training last week.

Mings should be in contention to face the Clarets after a spell out with a hamstring problem. Forward Keinan Davis has been injured with the same issue, but is available again although Jed Steer (Achilles) and John McGinn (fractured ankle) are some way off returning.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, McNeil, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, Wood, Barnes, Hart, Lowton, Pieters, Long, Gibson, Gudmundsson, Drinkwater, Lennon, Rodriguez, Vydra.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Heaton, Nyland, Guilbert, Engels, Chester, Mings, Taylor, Elmohamady, Hause, Konsa, Luiz, Nakamba, Hourihane, Lansbury, Grealish, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Wesley, Kodjia, Davis.