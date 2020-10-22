Burnley in no mood to panic despite poor start, says Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche says Burnley’s poor start to the new Premier League campaign has given him no cause to stray from the blueprint that has served him well in almost eight years in charge at Turf Moor.

Dyche, who replaced Eddie Howe in charge of the Clarets in October 2012, takes his side into Monday’s clash with Tottenham with just one point and three goals from their four games so far.

But he believes, despite the scant return, there are plenty of positives to take, with a number of influential players beginning to make their way back to full fitness.

Dyche said: “You’re not always as far away as you think and we just have to get on the right side of those margins.

“It’s not difficult to galvanise them because they’re wise enough to know you can have bumps in your journey during the season.

“I’m aware it is a season’s work and it always has been for us. The minimum requirement is around the 38 to 40 point mark and then we build on top of that, and we’re not going to move too far away from that thinking because it’s served us well.”

Erik Pieters is an early doubt for the clash with Jose Mourinho’s men with a calf injury and Phil Bardsley is still out following his positive coronavirus test, but Matt Lowton is in contention to return after an ankle injury.