Burnley make keeper Will Norris first signing of the summer

Burnley have signed goalkeeper Will Norris from Premier League rivals Wolves.

After spending three years at the Molineux, the 27-year-old has joined Burnley on an initial three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Norris spent last season on loan at Ipswich, where he made 20 appearances, and will join the club following the summer departures of Joe Hart and Adam Legzdins.

Burnley goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer told the club website: “Will is a goalkeeper I looked at three years ago, when he was at Cambridge. He was on our radar then, but at that time we weren’t in a position to go in for a keeper.

“I’ve kept an eye on him since and when he became available I saw him as a good addition to the group.”

Norris started his career at Hatfield Town before joining Royston and then Cambridge, helping the club back into the Football League in 2014.