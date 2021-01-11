Burnley set to be boosted by returning players for Manchester United visit

Burnley boss Sean Dyche expects to welcome back a number of players for the Premier League clash with Manchester United.

The Clarets were without four players – believed to be Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Jimmy Dunne and Bailey Peacock-Farrell – for the FA Cup tie against MK Dons because they had either tested positive for coronavirus or were having to isolate as a close contact but all should be available.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope was rested as a precaution after rolling his ankle on Friday but is fit while Charlie Taylor, Dwight McNeil and Jay Rodriguez are all touch and go and Kevin Long’s ankle problem was being assessed.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has cleared Luke Shaw, and Victor Lindelof for United’s trip to Turf Moor, where Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly may also be involved.

Shaw and Lindelof missed Saturday’s FA Cup win against Watford through unspecified injuries, so too did Pogba. Bailly went off midway through that match after being hit on the back of the head by team-mate Dean Henderson.

Edinson Cavani will return from a three-match ban but Phil Jones again misses out through injury.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Lowton, Pieters, Tarkowski, Mee, Bardsley, Taylor, Brownhill, Brady, McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Peacock-Farrell, Norris, Dunne, Stephens, Mancini, Benson, Mumbongo, Thomas.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Matic, Van De Beek, Pogba, James, Fernandes, Lingard, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial, Cavani, Ighalo.