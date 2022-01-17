Burnley struggling for first-team players ahead of home game against Watford

Burnley manager Sean Dyche revealed only 10 recognised first-team players took part in training on Friday as injuries and coronavirus issues stretched resources to the limit ahead of Tuesday’s match against Watford.

The Clarets have applied for the match to be postponed after conducting the latest round of Covid-19 tests on Monday morning, although Dyche declined to say how many cases there were in the club or which players were still available.

Charlie Taylor has suffered an ankle injury, to add to Dyche’s problems.

Watford have a clean bill of health after Ben Foster, Emmanuel Dennis, Kiko Femenia and Christian Kabasele all returned from injury at Newcastle on Saturday.

Veteran goalkeeper Foster is set to keep his place with Austria international Daniel Bachmann on the bench again.

Adam Masina, Imran Louza and William Troost-Ekong are on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Burnley provisional squad: Not known due to coronavirus absentees not being named.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Ngakia, Kucka, Sissoko, Hernandez, Cleverley, King, Dennis, Bachmann, Kabasele, Kamara, Kayembe, Louza, Sema, Fletcher, Tufan, Elliot, Joao Pedro