Burnley vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Burnley vs Liverpool live stream, Sunday 13 February, 2pm GMT

Looking for a Burnley vs Liverpool live stream? You've come to the right place.

Liverpool head to Burnley in search of three points to keep them in the Premier League title race.

The Reds are now on a five-match winning streak in all competitions, having beaten Leicester 2-0 at Anfield on Thursday night.

Jurgen Klopp's team have come out on top on their last four visits to Turf Moor, including 3-0 victories on each of the last two occasions. Roberto Firmino scored in both of those games.

As for the hosts, they have won just once all season - a 3-1 home success against Brentford back in October. Sean Dyche's side have drawn four of their last six, though, keeping clean sheets in three of those four.

And, as they continue their fight to avoid relegation, they can take confidence from the way they fought back to draw 1-1 with Manchester United on Tuesday night - through a Jay Rodriguez equaliser.

Liverpool won August's reverse meeting 2-0, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane on the scoresheet.

Team news

Burnley star Maxwel Cornet had to come off against United but looks set to be fit for this one. Charlie Taylor could be involved, but Dyche will remain without the services of Matej Vydra and Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Mo Salah should start for Liverpool, having returned from the Africa Cup of Nations and come off the bench in Thursday's win. Sadio Mane - who scored the decisive penalty for Senegal as they beat Salah's Egypt in the final - could be involved for the first time since his return.

Klopp has also confirmed that Jordan Henderson will play as long as he doesn't experience any recurrence of a back problem.

Kick-off is at 2pm on Saturday February 12. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price

VPN guide

(Image credit: PA)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com