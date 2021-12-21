Burton chairman Ben Robinson welcomes the EFL’s decision to carry on as planned

Burton chairman Ben Robinson has welcomed the EFL’s decision to continue its programme of games as scheduled and insisted a break is not the solution despite rising Covid-19 cases in the sport.

The Brewers were unable to face MK Dons last weekend due to a number of players testing positive for coronavirus, but matches in Sky Bet League One as well as the Championship and League Two will go ahead as planned on Boxing Day following a statement by the governing body on Monday.

While the EFL acknowledged there were likely to be several more future postponements, which has already proved the case, it expressed its “optimism that disruption can be minimised following implementation of RED protocols, a daily testing regime and ongoing vaccination rollout.”

EFL statement: League schedule to continue #EFLhttps://t.co/xnS0ANkA5H— EFL Communications (@EFL_Comms) December 20, 2021 See more

Robinson echoed those sentiments, telling the PA news agency: “We have had players who have tested positive for Covid but the players are being tested every day with the new protocols and the position has improved.

“This problem could still be with us for some time and we have to learn to live with it, learn to deal with it how we see best and having a break isn’t going to be the solution.

“I think we have to accept this will happen. People will get Covid, have to isolate and we need to try and continue our lives with as much normality as possible.”

While games in England on Boxing Day are set to be played as scheduled and with fans present, that is not the case in Wales, with all sporting events in the country to be held behind closed doors from December 26 due to a change in coronavirus regulations.

A £3million spectator sports fund will be available to support those clubs affected by the loss of spectator revenue and even though Robinson hopes a similar situation will not happen in England due to the vaccination roll-out, he admitted EFL teams would need assistance from the Government if a pause or return to football without supporters occurred.

The long-serving Brewers chairman added: “We don’t want to get back to a complete lockdown like we experienced before because we saw the devastating effects of that in terms of people’s health and how they dealt with it. Also, there is the commercial and financial aspect of it as well.

“We have seen there is a £3million package to support organisations who will lose business. Boxing Day is a big day for sport and the hospitality industry.

“I am sure the turnover lost makes a significant contribution to those businesses, not just for that month but for several months.

“It is good to see the Welsh Government come up with that compensation and I would hope if it does have to happen in this country, that similarly our Government would step in and provide financial support for those businesses who would undoubtedly be really badly financially affected.

“But we have a different scenario now because a big chunk of the country have had three jabs and we’re told the new Omicron variant is not as potent as Delta certainly was.”

Cardiff City Football Club acknowledges the instruction from the Welsh Government for sporting events in Wales to be played behind closed doors for a limited period of time in an effort to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) December 21, 2021 See more

Cardiff are one of three Welsh EFL clubs to be affected by the new coronavirus regulations brought in by the Welsh Government but their Boxing Day fixture at home to Coventry was already postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad.

Chief executive Mehmet Dalman conceded returning behind closed doors is a “major blow” and is anticipating further developments to come.

Asked if Cardiff fans could travel to away matches in England, Dalman told talkSPORT: “Theoretically speaking that’s correct, in practical terms, let’s see what happens next.

“There are a lot more developments to come, I’m sure of that.

“So I would just wait to see the next announcements from the government as to the guidelines, and we go from there.”

Reading’s trip to Peterborough has become the latest Boxing Day match to be postponed, due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Royals’ squad.