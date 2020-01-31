Butcher could make St Johnstone bow after loan switch

St Johnstone could hand a debut to new signing Matt Butcher when they take on Hearts after the Bournemouth midfielder arrived on loan.

But Isaiah Jones will join up with Saints next week after he moved on a temporary deal from Middlesbrough.

Saints will still be without Drey Wright (hamstring), Murray Davidson (fractured arm) but Anthony Ralston returns after missing the defeat by parent club Celtic.

Hearts could bring in German midfielder Marcel Langer after signing the 22-year-old from Schalke.

Aaron Hickey (groin) remains out and Michael Smith is still a doubt while another full-back, Ben Garuccio may be rested after playing twice in four days soon after his comeback from a serious knee injury.

Peter Haring remains sidelined with pelvic trouble while Steven MacLean and Callumn Morrison have left on loan.

St Johnstone provisional squad: Clark, Ralston, Duffy, Booth, Tanser, McCart, Gordon, Kerr, Holt, Swanson, Craig, McCann, O’Halloran, Kane, May, Wotherspoon, Hendry, Northcott, Butcher, Parish.

Hearts provisional squad: Pereira, White, Halkett, Dikamona, Sibbick, Souttar, Bozanic, MacLean, Meshino, Damour, Ikpeazu, Naismith, Walker, Henderson, Irving, Moore, Avdijaj, Garuccio, Langer, Zlamal.