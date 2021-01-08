Callum Davidson backs St Johnstone to return to winning ways

Callum Davidson is confident that St Johnstone will soon be back on the winning trail.

The Perth club have not won in seven games but go into the Tayside derby with back-to-back draws against Hamilton and Ross County – as well an 11-game unbeaten run last year – to offer encouragement to the McDiarmid Park boss.

Saints are in ninth place, two points above bottom side Ross County, ahead of the trip to Dundee United on Saturday.

Davidson said: “The attitude of the players has been brilliant. I think in 70 minutes against Ross County, 90 minutes against Hamilton, we should have scored three or four goals at least and not conceded any.

“So for me, the attitude of the players are the positives, the level of performance is high and we just have to turn that into goals to get the results.

“We went through a wee spell when we got results and I believe we will do it again.

“We are working hard on little things and hopefully it will come to fruition this Saturday against Dundee United.”

Davidson’s first Scottish Premiership game as St Johnstone boss was a 1-1 draw with the Terrors on the opening day of the league season and it is a fixture that the former Saints and Scotland defender has always enjoyed.

He said: “It is a great fixture. It was my first when I got here. I think St Johnstone supporters love that fixture because I remember big crowds going.

“I am gutted they are not there but it is a big game for us anyway. No matter if it is Ross County, or Dundee United they are all big games now.

“We have to work hard every game, apply yourself and give yourself the opportunity to win the game.

“I think it will be quite an entertaining game. They defend really well. They will want to win the game against us so I can see them coming out and having a go.”