Callum Davidson calls for composure and calmness to St Johnstone’s game

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is looking for his side to reintroduce composure and calmness to their game ahead of the trip to Dundee on Wednesday night.

The Perth side lost 2-1 at home to Hibernian at the weekend to make it one win in seven matches in all competitions with only three goals scored.

Saints are in ninth place in the cinch Premiership, one point ahead of the Dens Park side, who are second-bottom with Davidson pinpointing the “final third” as currently problematic.

“I have said it in most post-match interviews, we are a defending really well, we are a really good unit, it is just that final third,” said the McDiarmid Park boss who confirmed Saints were “talking” with Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary about a January transfer.

“We need to be more composed and making better decisions and once we get that, we will get a lot more chances.

“At the moment we are rushing it, trying to force the situation a little too much and I think if we can get back to a little bit of composure, that little bit of calmness when we get into the final third, then goals will start to come.

“It is not just the strikers, it is probably the midfielders and wide players as well, making the better decisions.

“We are not getting the ball in the box enough for them, we are not making the opportunities to get chances.

“It is the final third, 25 to 30 yards out – can we make good decisions?

“A lot of times in the last few games we have been in a great position to counter teams and we have given the ball away the first pass, making the wrong decision.”

Davidson expects a typically “tough” Tayside derby.

He said: “We need to be up for the fight, we know what we have to do.

“It is always a good game, a good atmosphere.

“Glenn Middleton might be back tomorrow for us which is a big bonus for us.”

On the potential recruitment of Cleary, Davidson added: “We are talking. If he does sign he won’t be able to play until January anyway so it’s an ongoing process.”