Callum Davidson pleased after St Johnstone ‘sneak through’ against Dunfermline

Callum Davidson admits he could not watch all the spot kicks in St Johnstone’s 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Dunfermline at East End Park which booked a Betfred Cup semi-final spot.

After a goalless 90 minutes Shaun Rooney drove Saints into the lead in the 94th minute before Pars substitute Iain Wilson levelled 10 minutes later for the Championship side, with the tension of penalties following.

Perth keeper Zander Clark made saves from Paul Watson and Kevin O’Hara, with Wilson and Kyle Turner scoring.

Craig Conway, Stevie May, Callum Booth all scored for the Premiership side with Callum Hendry hitting the woodwork, which left Liam Craig to fire in the winner.

Boss Davidson said: “I didn’t watch some of them. It depends on how I’m feeling at the time.

“I saw the Hendry one but I probably didn’t watch after that.

“It’s about who has the composure to take one. Sometimes the goalie pulls off a great save which I thought Zander did with the first one.

“We got the goal then I thought we created a lot from there and should have seen the game out.

“Their goal came from a long throw and we allowed a free shot on goal which was disappointing.

“Credit to Dunfermline. At times we played well and made them work and I thought they might be dead on their feet.

“But they showed great fighting spirit. It was always going to be a hard game but it’s great to sneak through.”

Pars boss Stevie Crawford praised the bravery of his penalty takers.

He said: “It is a sore one to lose on penalty kicks but no disgrace.

“You can try to replicate shoot-outs but the minute you go up there knowing you have a chance of getting to a semi-final it becomes a different animal.

“The boys put their hands up, they hit the target so credit to Zander Clark for making the saves, it is not as if boys missed them, in my eyes.

“The five boys were brave enough to go up. We are disappointed not to make the semi-final.”