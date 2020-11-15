Callum Davidson pleased with Guy Melamed’s display as St Johnstone go through

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson was happy to introduce Guy Melamed as well as progress to the second round of the Betfred Cup.

Melamed signed for the club early last month but had to wait for his debut after building up his fitness following a 14-day quarantine period.

The Israeli striker helped Saints beat Peterhead 3-1 at a windy Balmoor on Saturday to top their Betfred Cup group courtesy of a Stevie May penalty double and Chris Kane strike.

Davidson said of his debutant: “I thought he did really well. Tough conditions, I hope he doesn’t think Scottish football is going to be like this all the time with those conditions.

“I’m pleased to get him a run out. He played a great pass for Mayso first half, he has got that bit of quality. So it was good to get him 60 minutes.”

Davidson also experimented with attacker Michael O’Halloran at wing-back.

“It was tough for Michael to dribble with the ball, the pitch was cutting up a little bit,” he told Saints TV.

“So he adapted his game quite well and he was a constant threat playing down that side at wing-back.

“It’s something he can get better at as well. It’s a different position for him and I wanted to play him there.”